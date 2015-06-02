VIENNA, June 2 Austria's Raiffeisen banking
group is "well prepared" for higher systemic risk buffers
proposed by the country's Financial Market Stability Board, it
said on Tuesday.
"We are not surprised by the recommendation of the Austrian
Financial Market Stability Board. Both RZB (Raiffeisen
Zentralbank ) and RBI (Raiffeisen Bank International
) are constantly working on strengthening their
respective capital base," a spokeswoman said in an email
response to a query.
She noted RBI's programme to scale back in central and
eastern Europe in an effort to boost its core capital ratio to
12 percent. "We therefore consider ourselves well prepared."
She noted it was still unclear how high the capital
requirements would ultimately be as the final determination
would be made in the course of the European Central Bank's
annual Supervisory Review Evaluation Process.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)