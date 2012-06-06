NEW YORK, June 5 Moody's Investors Service on
Tuesday downgraded the credit ratings of Austria's three largest
banking groups, citing the risk of further shocks as the euro
zone debt crisis continues to roil global markets.
The agency cut the long-term rating for Erste Group Bank AG
to A3 from A1 and assigned a negative outlook while
UniCredit Bank Austria AG was cut to A3 from A2, also with a
negative outlook. Raiffeisen Bank International AG was
cut to A2 from A1 and assigned a stable outlook.
In addition to risks from the euro zone crisis, Moody's
cited their exposure to Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of
Independent States region as well as their limited capital
buffers as factors behind its ratings action.
"While Austrian banks have improved capital and reserves,
loss-absorption capacity in an adverse scenario remains below
that of many European banking peers," it said in a statement.
Moody's did note several mitigating factors for Austrian
banks, including solid franchises and a relatively stable
domestic environment.
The credit rating agency also downgraded several German
banks on Tuesday, part of a broader review of European banking
systems that has also seen recent cuts to bank ratings in Italy
and Spain, among others.