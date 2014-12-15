VIENNA Dec 15 Austrian National Bank Governor
Ewald Nowotny expects Austrian lenders to stay in Russia as an
"element of stability" despite stormy political and economic
conditions there, he said on Monday. Banks such as Raiffeisen
Bank International and Bank Austria are
active there.
Nowotny told reporters Austrian banks have over years built
a reputation in Russia for staying the course through crises. "I
assume that also now when there are difficult times that
Austrian banks are prepared to stay on board and prove
themselves to be an element of stability. As far as Ukraine
goes, that is of course a much more difficult question."
Asked about media reports that officials in Europe and the
United States were scrutinising a bond deal arranged for a local
borrower by Raiffeisen's Russian unit to see if it may have
violated Western sanctions, Nowotny said he was unaware of this
and cautioned that such stories were subject to political spin.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich,
Editing by Michael Shields)