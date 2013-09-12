VIENNA, Sept 12 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's
has lowered its "industry risk trend" view on the Austrian
banking sector to "negative" from "stable", citing the potential
that lenders may gamble more on domestic loans to boost
profitability.
"A slowing economy exacerbates intense competition, putting
already very low margins under further pressure," S&P said at an
investor presentation.
"In this context, S&P anticipates that we may see increasing
relative degree of risk and uncertainty that banks are willing
to accept in the quest (for) higher earnings," calling this a
concern should economic recovery set in later than expected.
S&P looks at the overall economic situation as well as
specific sector risks when assessing the health of a country's
banking system.
Big Austrian lenders including UniCredit unit Bank
Austria, Erste Group and Raiffeisen Bank International
are also the biggest players in central and eastern
Europe.
S&P reiterated that it expected Austria and other EU
governments to remain ready to support big banks which face
trouble, but said regulations in the pipeline and changing
attitudes about bail-outs could dilute this over time.
Although Austrian banks are not as strongly capitalised as
peers active in central and eastern Europe, it said, most
already fulfil Basel III capital requirements.
