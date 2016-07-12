(Adds detail, quote, share reaction)

VIENNA, July 12 Austria's coalition government reached an agreement on Tuesday to slash the country's tax on banks, lightening a burden introduced in response to the financial crisis and which lenders have complained about for years.

The amount banks will collectively have to pay each year will fall to roughly 100 million euros ($111 million), Chancellor Christian Kern told a news conference after a weekly cabinet meeting. The current level is about five to six times higher.

As part of the tax overhaul, however, banks will make a one-off payment of around 1 billion euros in total, which Austria plans to spend on items including education, research and infrastructure.

"We think it is a sensible measure to ensure ... the necessary liquidity and enable a profitability that will help us avoid problems like those we see in Italy," Kern said, referring to the banking crisis gripping Austria's southern neighbour.

Austria will follow Germany's example and base the reformed tax as of next year on lenders' profits rather than the size of their balance sheets, which the levy is currently based on.

Shares in Austrian banks rose, with Erste Group gaining 3.7 percent and Raiffeisen Bank International up 5.1 percent, outperforming the European banking index , which was 3.0 percent higher at 1250 GMT. ($1 = 0.9013 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Francois Murphy; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)