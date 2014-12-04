VIENNA Dec 4 The sale of Austrian
home-improvements store chain BauMax is under way, with a
deadline for binding offers ending on Dec. 18, Austrian magazine
News said on Thursday, citing documents from investment bank
Mediobanca.
BauMax, which had overextended itself with a push into
Eastern Europe and Turkey, had said in late November that there
was no sale process. It was not immediately
available for comment.
The sale focuses on BauMax core countries Austria, the Czech
Republic and Slovakia, where it generates 70 percent, or 745
million euros ($917 million), of its revenues, News said.
Any deal would need a green light from BauMax's creditor
banks, including Raiffeisen, Erste Group and
Bank Austria.
News put the cost for banks at a worst-case 400 million
euros should BauMax's loans go bad, and quoted an "expert
involved" in the process as saying a "realistic" writedown was
more toward 250-270 million.
(1 US dollar = 0.8121 euro)
(Reporting By Angelika Gruber, Writing by Shadia Nasralla;
Editing by Michael Shields)