VIENNA/MILAN, Dec 4 The sale of Austrian home-improvements store chain BauMax is under way, with Italian investment bank Mediobanca mandated for the deal, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

Austrian magazine News said binding offers were due by Dec. 18, but the source did not confirm the deadline.

A BauMax spokeswoman declined to comment on the report, saying only that a restructuring process due to finish by 2016 was the group's priority and that jobs and the BauMax brand had to be saved.

"We are open for talks with investors," she said, adding that the future of BauMax beyond the restructuring process had to be secured.

BauMax, which had overextended itself with a push into Eastern Europe and Turkey, had said in late November that there was no sale process.

Owner Karlheinz Essl has been selling the family's extensive art collection to help pay off debt.

The sale focuses on BauMax core countries Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, where it generates 70 percent, or 745 million euros ($917 million), of its revenues, News said.

Remaining markets in Hungary, Slovenia and Croatia should also be sold or closed, News said, adding investors could also bid only for real estate.

Any deal would need a green light from BauMax's creditor banks, including Raiffeisen, Erste Group and Bank Austria.

News put the cost for banks at a worst-case 400 million euros should BauMax's loans go bad, and quoted an "expert involved" in the process as saying a "realistic" writedown was more toward 250-270 million. (1 US dollar = 0.8121 euro) (Reporting By Angelika Gruber in Vienna and Silvia Aloisi in Milan; Writing by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)