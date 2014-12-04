* BauMax struggling after expansion in Eastern Europe
* Mediobanca working on deal - source
* BauMax says open for talks with investors
(Adds comments from BauMax and source close to the matter)
VIENNA/MILAN, Dec 4 The sale of Austrian
home-improvements store chain BauMax is under way, with Italian
investment bank Mediobanca mandated for the deal, a
source close to the matter said on Thursday.
Austrian magazine News said binding offers were due by Dec.
18, but the source did not confirm the deadline.
A BauMax spokeswoman declined to comment on the report,
saying only that a restructuring process due to finish by 2016
was the group's priority and that jobs and the BauMax brand had
to be saved.
"We are open for talks with investors," she said, adding
that the future of BauMax beyond the restructuring process had
to be secured.
BauMax, which had overextended itself with a push into
Eastern Europe and Turkey, had said in late November that there
was no sale process.
Owner Karlheinz Essl has been selling the family's extensive
art collection to help pay off debt.
The sale focuses on BauMax core countries Austria, the Czech
Republic and Slovakia, where it generates 70 percent, or 745
million euros ($917 million), of its revenues, News said.
Remaining markets in Hungary, Slovenia and Croatia should
also be sold or closed, News said, adding investors could also
bid only for real estate.
Any deal would need a green light from BauMax's creditor
banks, including Raiffeisen, Erste Group and
Bank Austria.
News put the cost for banks at a worst-case 400 million
euros should BauMax's loans go bad, and quoted an "expert
involved" in the process as saying a "realistic" writedown was
more toward 250-270 million.
(1 US dollar = 0.8121 euro)
(Reporting By Angelika Gruber in Vienna and Silvia Aloisi in
Milan; Writing by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)