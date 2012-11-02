VIENNA Nov 2 Felix Baumgartner, the skydiver
who made headlines around the world last month after jumping
from a balloon near the edge of space, will try to overturn an
assault conviction next week, saying he acted in self-defence,
his lawyer said on Friday.
The 43-year-old Austrian was fined 1,500 euros ($1,900) by a
lower court for battery after he punched a Greek truck driver in
the face during a 2010 altercation that broke our during a
traffic jam near Salzburg.
He parachuted from a balloon above the Earth last month,
setting a record for the highest skydive and breaking the sound
barrier in the process.
But in Austria, the apparent road rage incident has
generated less welcome publicity on the ground.
A three-judge appeals court in Salzburg is set to hear the
case on Tuesday. "We contend the judge made a mistake here and
didn't take into account the self-defence justification,"
Severin Irsigler, Baumgartner's attorney, said.
"During the quarrel the Greek truck driver launched a kick
at Mr. Baumgartner that he was able to parry. It was so
intensive that his shoe flew off. In defending himself he pushed
the driver away and struck his face while doing so."
The Oesterreich newspaper quoted the driver, whom it
identified only as Dimitrios P, as saying he had given
Baumgartner only a slight push and had got a fist in the face in
return. "He is no hero," the driver said.
Baumgartner will not appear in person on Tuesday, Irsigler
said.
($1 = 0.7730 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Andrew Osborn)