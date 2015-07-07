MUNICH, July 7 Bavaria hopes to finalize a comprehensive settlement of multiple court cases relating to Austrian "bad bank" Heta by October, Finance Minister Markus Soeder said on Tuesday.

He added that even if Bavaria would have won all law suits with respect to Heta, it would unlikely have gotten more than the 1.23 billion euros ($1.35 billion) that Austria is now offering.

Bavaria has claims of 2.4 billion euros resulting from the acquisition of the then Hypo Alpe Adria by Bavarian bank BayernLB in 2007, Soeder said.

Ever since Hypo Alpe Adria's nationalisation by Austria in 2009, BayernLB had said that its remaining money in the bank was a loan which needed repayment, while Austria had argued the money should be seen as loss-absorbing equity. ($1 = 0.9111 euros) (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)