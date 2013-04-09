(Adds relative value, funding target)
By Josie Cox and John Geddie
LONDON, April 9 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria, rated
Aaa/AA+/AAA/AAA, on Tuesday mandated banks to manage the sale of
a new 10-year benchmark euro bond.
The appointed banks - Barclays, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan
Stanley and Raiffeisen Bank International - expect to launch the
deal on Wednesday, if market conditions allow.
The syndicated deal comes in place of an auction that was
scheduled for Tuesday.
One source close to the transaction said the new bond is
likely to have an October 2023 maturity and will become the new
Austria 10-year benchmark bond in place of the existing November
2022s.
That bond was bid at mid-swaps plus 2.5bp on Reuters just
after the new mandate was announced.
Finland, which issued a new 10-year benchmark of its own on
Tuesday, paid an 8bp premium to its outstanding 10-year.
If Austria's deal follows this pattern, final pricing is
likely to come around mid-swaps plus 10bp.
Leads said price thoughts would be released on Wednesday
morning.
Austria was last in the syndicated market with a EUR5bn
dual-tranche issue in June 2012. In that sale, it priced a
seven-year at swaps plus 42bp and a 32-year at swaps plus 100bp.
Austria plans to issue EUR20bn-EUR24bn in government bonds
in 2013, which will include one or two syndicated issues,
according to the Treasury's investor presentation.
