LONDON, Sept 24 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA/AAA, has mandated Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Erste and SG CIB to lead manage its upcoming five-year euro benchmark issue maturing 19th October 2018, said a lead manager on Tuesday.

The deal is expected to be launched and priced in the near future, subject to market conditions.

The RAGB auction date scheduled for October 1 will not be used, said the lead. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)