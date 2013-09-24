BRIEF-UAE's Sharjah Islamic Bank board approves issue of convertible sukuk
* Board approves issue of 266.8 million dirhams convertible sukuk Source :(http://bit.ly/2oBn2ht) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 24 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA/AAA, has mandated Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Erste and SG CIB to lead manage its upcoming five-year euro benchmark issue maturing 19th October 2018, said a lead manager on Tuesday.
The deal is expected to be launched and priced in the near future, subject to market conditions.
The RAGB auction date scheduled for October 1 will not be used, said the lead. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)
RABAT, March 30 Addoha, Morocco's biggest property developer by market value, reported an 18 percent jump in net profit for 2016 to 1 billion dirhams ($100 million).
