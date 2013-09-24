LONDON, Sept 24 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA/AAA, has collected orders well in excess of EUR3bn for its new five-year euro benchmark bond with price guidance unchanged at mid-swaps minus 10bp area, a bank managing the deal said on Tuesday.

Austria mandated Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Erste and SG CIB to manage the sale of the new October 2018 bond earlier on Tuesday, and is expected to price the deal later in the day.

The RAGB auction date scheduled for October 1 will not be used, said the lead. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)