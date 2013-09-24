(Adds background, fair value)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Sept 24 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA/AAA, is set to issue a new five-year euro benchmark bond on Tuesday after collecting over EUR3bn of orders, a bank managing the sale said on Tuesday.

Price guidance for the October 2018 bond is set at mid-swaps minus 10bp area, and the deal is expected to price later in the day via lead managers Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Erste and SG CIB.

The bonds are offering around a 3.5bp pick-up to the sovereign's outstanding curve, based on the lead managers' fair value calculations.

Before the deal was announced, one lead spotted the 4.65% January 2018 and 4.35% March 2019 bonds at mid-swaps minus 15bp and minus 12bp on the bid, respectively, placing fair value at around minus 13.5bp.

Austria was last in syndicated markets back in April, when it sold a dual-tranche 10- and 20-year deal. Final demand of EUR5.6bn was skewed towards the 10-year, allowing the leads to print a EUR3bn October 2023 bond at the tight end of guidance, mid-swaps plus 8bp, and a EUR1.5bn May 2034 at the wide end of guidance, mid-swaps plus 19bp.

As of September, Austria had issued more than 70% of its total EUR27-30bn funding programme for 2013, the Austrian Treasury states in its investor presentation.

Of that funding requirement, EUR20-24bn is expected to be issued via RAGBs. With only one or two syndicated issues expected in 2013, this is likely to be the sovereign's last of the year.

The RAGB auction date scheduled for October 1 will not be used, said the Austrian Treasury on Tuesday. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)