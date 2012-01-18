(Adds detail of 2012 funding plans)

By Natalie Harrison and Helene Durand

LONDON, Jan 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, has mandated Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Raiffeisen Bank for a new 10-year euro syndicated issue, just days after S&P stripped the country of its Triple A rating.

The issuer is also exploring the possibility of a 50-year syndicated issue, depending on investor demand, one of the leads said as risk appetite in public sector bond markets continues to show signs of recovery.

Bankers are testing investor demand for the 10-year transaction at mid-swaps plus 100bp and at mid-swaps plus 135-140bp on the possible 50-year tranche, which would be at least EUR1bn in size.

The announcement follows the pricing of a EUR4.5bn 10-year bond by the Kingdom of Belgium on Tuesday which reopened the syndicated bond market for Western European sovereigns after a four-month hiatus.

In an interview with IFR ahead of the mandate announcement, Herbert Stepic, chief executive of RBI said of Austria's S&P downgrade: "While the government and we don't like it, it will have very little impact on the cost of refinancing for the Republic. Fitch and Moody's still have Austria at Triple A so the costs won't change and that's being reflected in the market."

The Republic of Austria's planned bond issuance for 2012 is EUR20-24bn, which will include one or two syndicated issues and a number of auctions scheduled monthly throughout the year.

The borrower raised EUR1.2bn via an auction last week. It raised EUR600m by topping up a 4% bond due in 2016 and another EUR600m by reopening a 2022 issue with a 3.65% coupon.

The average yield on the 2016 issue rose to 2.213 percent from 1.960 percent at the previous sale, while it fell on the 2022 issue to 3.322 percent from 3.528 percent.

The bid/cover ratio was around two times on both bonds, easing somewhat from their previous sales.

