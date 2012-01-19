LONDON, Jan 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria, rated
Aaa/AA+/AAA, has opened books on a 10-year euro benchmark
syndicated bond at mid-swaps plus 105-110 bps area, but is still
gauging investor demand for a minimum EUR1bn 50-year bond, a
banker close to the deal said.
Leads on the deal -- Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC,
Morgan Stanley and Raiffeisen Bank -- are taking indications of
interest on the 50-year bond at mid-swaps plus 135-140bp.
Austria announced plans for the fundraising on Wednesday, a
day after Belgium raised EUR4.5bn via a 10-year
bond.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Alex
Chambers)