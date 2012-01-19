BRIEF-UBI won't take part in rescue of Veneto banks-exec
June 13 Unione Di Banche Italiane Spa's supervisory board chairman Andrea Moltrasio
LONDON, Jan 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, has set final terms on a two-part EUR5bn bond, one of the banks close to the deal said on Thursday.
The final terms on the long 10-year EUR3bn bond, maturing in November 2022, have been set at mid-swaps plus 105bp, which is the tight end of initial guidance of mid-swaps plus 105-110bp.
Final terms on the 50-year EUR2bn, maturing in January 2062, have been set at mid-swaps plus 135bp, which is also the tight end of initial guidance of mid-swaps plus 135-140bp.
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Raiffeisen Bank International are managing the transaction, which is expected to price later today.
Austria announced plans for the fundraising on Wednesday, a day after Belgium raised EUR4.5bn via a 10-year bond after drawing demand of more than EUR6.5bn from 125 investors. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Helene Durand)
June 13 Unione Di Banche Italiane Spa's supervisory board chairman Andrea Moltrasio
WASHINGTON, June 13 Apple Inc offered a $1 billion bond dedicated to financing clean energy and environmental projects on Tuesday, the first corporate green bond offered since President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris climate agreement.