LONDON, Jan 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, has set final terms on a two-part EUR5bn bond, one of the banks close to the deal said on Thursday.

The final terms on the long 10-year EUR3bn bond, maturing in November 2022, have been set at mid-swaps plus 105bp, which is the tight end of initial guidance of mid-swaps plus 105-110bp.

Final terms on the 50-year EUR2bn, maturing in January 2062, have been set at mid-swaps plus 135bp, which is also the tight end of initial guidance of mid-swaps plus 135-140bp.

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Raiffeisen Bank International are managing the transaction, which is expected to price later today.

Austria announced plans for the fundraising on Wednesday, a day after Belgium raised EUR4.5bn via a 10-year bond after drawing demand of more than EUR6.5bn from 125 investors. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Helene Durand)