LONDON, June 25 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, has mandated Barclays, Commerzbank, Erste Bank, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale for a new euro benchmark bond.

Austria last came to the syndicated euro market at the end of January when it raised EUR5bn through a dual-tranche issue.

The fundraising comprised a EUR3bn long 10-year tranche, due November 22 2022, and a EUR2bn 50-year portion, due January 23 2062. Austria has between EUR20bn-EUR24bn to raise in 2012.

(Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Helene Durand)