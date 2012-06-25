BRIEF-Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment's shares to halt trade pending announcement
June 9 Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment Co Ltd
LONDON, June 25 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, has mandated Barclays, Commerzbank, Erste Bank, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale for a new euro benchmark bond.
Austria last came to the syndicated euro market at the end of January when it raised EUR5bn through a dual-tranche issue.
The fundraising comprised a EUR3bn long 10-year tranche, due November 22 2022, and a EUR2bn 50-year portion, due January 23 2062. Austria has between EUR20bn-EUR24bn to raise in 2012.
(Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Helene Durand)
TORONTO, June 8 Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay Co said on Thursday it would cut about 2,000 jobs across North America in a major restructuring effort as it reported a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss.