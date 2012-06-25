(Updates to add quotes, details on timing)

By John Geddie

LONDON, June 25 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, has mandated Barclays, Commerzbank, Erste Bank, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale for a new euro benchmark bond, expected as early as tomorrow.

Banking sources close to the mandate indicate the issuer may look to repeat the dual-tranche structure it did in January with a seven and 30-year trade.

Bankers away from the mandate questioned the timing of the deal with Thursday's EU summit providing significant event risk. Even banks on the deal admitted the issuer caught them by surprise in the timing of the mandate.

"They had given no hints away prior to mandating the banks that they were actually intending to do something prior to summer," said one lead banker.

Austria last came to the syndicated euro market at the end of January when it raised EUR5bn through a dual-tranche issue.

The fundraising comprised a EUR3bn long 10-year tranche, due November 22 2022, and a EUR2bn 50-year portion, due January 23 2062. Austria has between EUR20bn-EUR24bn to raise in 2012.

In early June, the head of the Austrian Federal Financing Agency, Martha Oberndorfer said Austria had completed 60 percent of its 2012 borrowing.

Standard & Poor's stripped Austria of its AAA rating this year, while Moody's has threatened to do the same given the euro zone's debt woes. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Helene Durand)