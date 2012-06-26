LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria
(Aaa/AA+/AAA) has set final terms on its dual-tranche euro
benchmark after books closed in excess of EUR6bn, one of the
banks managing the trade said.
The size of the seven-year bond has been fixed at EUR3bn and
pricing will be at 42bp over mid-swaps, the tight end of 45bp
area guidance but after initial thoughts of the high 30s over.
The 30-year issue size has been fixed at EUR2bn and pricing
will be at 100bp over mid-swaps, in line with guidance and
initial indications.
The deal will price later this afternoon via Barclays,
Commerzbank, Erste, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale.
(Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Julian Baker)