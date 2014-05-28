LONDON, May 28 (IFR) - Republic of Austria has opened books
on a two-part euro bond, according to one of the lead managers
on the deal.
Banks are taking indications of interest, on the trade which
should price on Wednesday. The new euro fixed rate benchmark
October 2024 bond is being marketed at low to mid-teens over
mid-swaps, while initial price thoughts on the rare June 2020
floating rate note are flat to 1bp below the six-month Euribor.
Barclays, Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and UniCredit are
the lead managers, which is launched under Austria's EMTN
programme.
The sovereign is rated Aaa/AA+/AAA/AAA.
(Reporting by Sarka Halas; edited by Alex Chambers)