LONDON, May 28 (IFR) - Republic of Austria has opened books on a two-part euro bond, according to one of the lead managers on the deal.

Banks are taking indications of interest, on the trade which should price on Wednesday. The new euro fixed rate benchmark October 2024 bond is being marketed at low to mid-teens over mid-swaps, while initial price thoughts on the rare June 2020 floating rate note are flat to 1bp below the six-month Euribor.

Barclays, Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and UniCredit are the lead managers, which is launched under Austria's EMTN programme.

The sovereign is rated Aaa/AA+/AAA/AAA.

(Reporting by Sarka Halas; edited by Alex Chambers)