LONDON, May 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria has set official guidance on its two-part euro syndicated bond, according to one of the lead managers.

Price guidance on the RegS/144a October 2024 euro benchmark has been set in the area of 13bp over mid-swaps, in line with initial price thoughts of low to mid-teens over mid-swaps announced earlier Wednesday.

Price guidance on the rare RegS June 2020 floating rate note have been set at 2bp area below six-month Euribor, tighter that initial price thoughts of flat to 1bp below Euribor.

Indications of interest on the 10-year bond are in excess of 3bn, including primary dealer orders while books on the FRN are in excess of 2bn.

Barclays, Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and UniCredit are the lead managers, which is launched under Austria's EMTN programme.

The sovereign is rated Aaa/AA+/AAA/AAA. (Reporting by Sarka Halas, Editing by Helene Durand)