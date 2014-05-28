LONDON, May 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria has set
official guidance on its two-part euro syndicated bond,
according to one of the lead managers.
Price guidance on the RegS/144a October 2024 euro benchmark
has been set in the area of 13bp over mid-swaps, in line with
initial price thoughts of low to mid-teens over mid-swaps
announced earlier Wednesday.
Price guidance on the rare RegS June 2020 floating rate note
have been set at 2bp area below six-month Euribor, tighter that
initial price thoughts of flat to 1bp below Euribor.
Indications of interest on the 10-year bond are in excess of
3bn, including primary dealer orders while books on the FRN are
in excess of 2bn.
Barclays, Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and UniCredit are
the lead managers, which is launched under Austria's EMTN
programme.
The sovereign is rated Aaa/AA+/AAA/AAA.
(Reporting by Sarka Halas, Editing by Helene Durand)