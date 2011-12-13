VIENNA Dec 13 Austria's markets watchdog has told banks that not even successful traders should get an annual bonus if their groups fail to make an overall profit.

Spelling out the Austrian interpretation of European-wide guidelines designed to discourage excessive risk-taking, the Financial Market Authority (FMA) said compensation rules covered all bank staff entitled to bonuses, not just top executives.

That means no one gets a bonus if banks lose money.

Austrian bankers had never earned the kinds of eye-popping bonuses common in London or New York, FMA co-heads Kurt Pribil and Helmut Ettl told reporters, but the trend was headed in that direction.

The FMA also reminded banks that "golden parachutes" for failed managers were banned under European Banking Authority guidelines which Austria adopted as law this year.

The rules apply to all contracts concluded since the start of January 2011 and any older ones extended since then.

The FMA can impose fines, dismiss managers or even revoke the licences of banks that violate the rules. It can also limit bonuses to 1 percent of banks' profits should lenders' financial stability or solvency be at risk. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)