VIENNA Dec 5 Austrian central bank chief
Ewald Nowotny said on Monday he had no knowledge of any bribery
at the national bank's note printing unit, after Vienna
prosecutors widened a probe last week to include him and other
members of the unit's supervisory board.
The national bank has insisted board members were unaware of
any bribes paid to foreign officials to get contracts, as it
said former staff at the OeBS unit had alleged.
"I did not know that there was bribery there," Nowotny, who
is also a member of the European Central Bank's policy-making
governing council, told reporters.