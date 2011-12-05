VIENNA Dec 5 Austrian central bank chief Ewald Nowotny said on Monday he had no knowledge of any bribery at the national bank's note printing unit, after Vienna prosecutors widened a probe last week to include him and other members of the unit's supervisory board.

The national bank has insisted board members were unaware of any bribes paid to foreign officials to get contracts, as it said former staff at the OeBS unit had alleged.

"I did not know that there was bribery there," Nowotny, who is also a member of the European Central Bank's policy-making governing council, told reporters.