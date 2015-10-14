(Adds detail, background)

By Francois Murphy

VIENNA Oct 14 Austria's 2016 budget sees a core deficit just on the cusp of what is acceptable to Brussels and it relies on an exemption for spending on migrants to stay within bounds.

The euro zone member, through which tens of thousands of people have passed in Europe's migration crisis, has been lobbying European Union authorities to have its spending on migrants excluded from EU budget deficit rules.

Presenting the budget to parliament on Wednesday, Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said the country would stick to a structural "zero deficit", referring to a measure that is adjusted for fluctuations in economic growth and excludes some one-off items.

Details of the budget provided to reporters, however, showed that the structural deficit would grow slightly in 2016, to 0.54 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) - the maximum Vienna has said Brussels will allow - from 0.53 percent in 2015.

Euro zone countries are obliged by EU law to bring their budgets close to balance or into surplus in structural terms.

Schelling, however, has said some of the roughly 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) allocated for measures related to migrants and refugees, or 0.31 percent of GDP, was excluded from the structural deficit. In parliament, he was more circumspect.

"It is vital to emphasise at this point that the solidarity of certain countries such as Austria should not be punished by the EU," he said. "I was therefore the first to raise promptly with the European Commission the deduction of increased refugee costs from the structural deficit."

Austria would, however, stay well within the European Union's broader budget deficit limit of 3 percent. The budget provided for a deficit of 1.4 percent of GDP, and for debt falling to 85.1 percent of GDP from 86.5 percent.

Unemployment would, however, continue to climb, to 9.7 percent next year from 9.2 percent this year, or, on a harmonised measure used by the EU, to 6.0 percent from 5.8 percent, the ministry said.

UNHAPPY ELECTORATE

Rising unemployment and immigration have become major concerns for voters, who have increasingly turned to the far right while rejecting Schelling's conservative People's Party and its coalition partners the Social Democrats.

Almost all the migrants who have reached Austria since early last month have carried on to Germany, but Austria already had one of the EU's highest proportions of asylum seekers.

Schelling said Finance Ministry figures were based on there being 85,000 migrants in the country next year, compared with 55,000-65,000 currently.

Schelling presented the budget the day before parliament is expected to pass a law paving the way for a settlement with the German state of Bavaria over claims linked to the failure of former Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria.

Austria has set aside billions of euros to deal with claims related to Hypo, from which "bad bank" Heta was formed. Schelling did not provide a figure for 2016. ($1 = 0.8766 euros) (Additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich)