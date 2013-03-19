* Binding offers for partial Tower 185 sale expected in Q2

* Additional property sales of 250 mln eur planned for 2013

* Investment outlook cut to 200 mln eur from 300 mln (Adds details, background)

VIENNA, March 19 Austrian property group CA Immo said on Tuesday it had begun to sell part of its Tower 185 office high-rise in Frankfurt, with binding offers expected in the second quarter.

CA Immo said it planned additional property sales of about 250 million euros ($324 million) this year, but it cut its investment plans to 200 million euros from 300 million, saying it would use most of the funds released for debt reduction.

"Although the prospects for economic development were viewed with cautious optimism early in 2013, several factors remain that could delay a recovery, especially in Europe," CA Immo said in a statement.

"Under these circumstances, the management board expects rental performance to be positive in 2013; however, additional rental revenue from completions will not fully compensate for reduction of rental income due to sales."

CA Immo is exiting non-core businesses in southeastern Europe and the former Soviet Union, and selling hotel, logistics and residential assets to concentrate on office buildings, especially in big German cities such as Frankfurt.

In 2012, rental income rose 6 percent to 281 million euros while net income after minorities fell to 54 million from 63 million, broadly in line with expectations. CA Immo proposed a steady dividend of 0.38 euros per share. ($1 = 0.7717 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)