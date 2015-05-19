VIENNA May 19 Austria's government agreed 350 million euros ($392 million) of emergency funding for Carinthia to make sure the southern province can keep paying public sector wages, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

Carinthia has said it would run out of money in June unless the federal government threw it a financial lifeline. "The agreement is done. I ...expect today the green light from Carinthia," Hans Joerg Schelling told reporters.

Carinthia is guarantor for more than 10 billion euros of debt held by Heta Asset Resolution, the 'bad bank' that is winding down the now-defunct Hypo Alpe Adria bank. Schelling said the issue of possible buybacks of Hypo bonds is not currently under consideration as a way of relieving Carinthia's debt guarantee burden.

($1 = 0.8935 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by John Stonestreet)