By Shadia Nasralla
VIENNA, May 19 Austria's government has agreed
to provide around 350 million euros ($392 million) of emergency
funding for the province of Carinthia so it can pay
public-sector wages, the country's finance minister said on
Tuesday.
"The agreement is done. I ... expect today the green light
from Carinthia," Hans Joerg Schelling told reporters.
The province guarantees more than 10 billion euros of debt
held by Heta Asset Resolution, the 'bad bank' that is
winding down the now-defunct Hypo Alpe Adria bank.
The debt guarantees have damaged Carinthia's credit rating,
making it hard to borrow money to pay running administrative
costs. Tuesday's deal should help the province
borrow through a federal financing agency, which gets better
terms for bonds.
Carinthia, which says it will run out of money in June
unless the federal government throws it a financial lifeline,
did not immediately comment.
Carinthia Governor Peter Kaiser has acknowledged his state
cannot pay off the guarantees alone. But Schelling and the
federal government have refused to assume any of the liability.
Austria's financial watchdog, the FMA, took control of Heta
in March and froze its debt repayments until May 2016 while it
worked out a plan to share the pain among creditors.
Schelling said buying back Hypo bonds is not currently under
consideration as a way to relieve the burden of Carinthia's debt
guarantees.
"If there are no talks with creditors, I cannot debate bond
buybacks," Schelling said.
At a separate news conference, FMA officials said it may
take a year to finish a wind-down plan for Heta. They declined
to estimate how big a "haircut" creditors may face, although
they said a decision on that may come earlier.
Bankers expect a haircut of around 40 percent of the face
value of the debt.
The FMA defended Austria's handling of Hypo and Heta
creditors, many of whom have objected to taking losses on debt
they thought had iron-clad state guarantees. The European
Commission is looking into the matter.
A Munich court has already ruled that Heta must compensate
former Hypo owner BayernLB, which is seeking to
recoup 2.4 billion euros. Germany's Deutsche
Pfandbriefbank said it will challenge the debt moratorium at the
FMA and a state court in Frankfurt.
"All the exposure we have -- be it bonds or German
promissory notes -- has been contracted under German law, and we
will ask the court to have its say on the validity of our
claims, and then we will see how we proceed," co-CEO and finance
chief Andreas Arndt told an analyst conference call.
