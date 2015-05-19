* Carinthia needed around 350 mln euro for running costs

* Deal does not change Carinthia's Hypo guarantees (Adds details and background.)

By Shadia Nasralla

VIENNA, May 19 Austria's government has agreed to provide around 350 million euros ($392 million) of emergency funding for the province of Carinthia so it can pay public-sector wages, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday.

"The agreement is done. I ... expect today the green light from Carinthia," Hans Joerg Schelling told reporters.

The province guarantees more than 10 billion euros of debt held by Heta Asset Resolution, the 'bad bank' that is winding down the now-defunct Hypo Alpe Adria bank.

The debt guarantees have damaged Carinthia's credit rating, making it hard to borrow money to pay running administrative costs. Tuesday's deal should help the province borrow through a federal financing agency, which gets better terms for bonds.

Carinthia, which says it will run out of money in June unless the federal government throws it a financial lifeline, did not immediately comment.

Carinthia Governor Peter Kaiser has acknowledged his state cannot pay off the guarantees alone. But Schelling and the federal government have refused to assume any of the liability.

Austria's financial watchdog, the FMA, took control of Heta in March and froze its debt repayments until May 2016 while it worked out a plan to share the pain among creditors.

Schelling said buying back Hypo bonds is not currently under consideration as a way to relieve the burden of Carinthia's debt guarantees.

"If there are no talks with creditors, I cannot debate bond buybacks," Schelling said.

At a separate news conference, FMA officials said it may take a year to finish a wind-down plan for Heta. They declined to estimate how big a "haircut" creditors may face, although they said a decision on that may come earlier.

Bankers expect a haircut of around 40 percent of the face value of the debt.

The FMA defended Austria's handling of Hypo and Heta creditors, many of whom have objected to taking losses on debt they thought had iron-clad state guarantees. The European Commission is looking into the matter.

A Munich court has already ruled that Heta must compensate former Hypo owner BayernLB, which is seeking to recoup 2.4 billion euros. Germany's Deutsche Pfandbriefbank said it will challenge the debt moratorium at the FMA and a state court in Frankfurt.

"All the exposure we have -- be it bonds or German promissory notes -- has been contracted under German law, and we will ask the court to have its say on the validity of our claims, and then we will see how we proceed," co-CEO and finance chief Andreas Arndt told an analyst conference call. ($1 = 0.8935 euros) (Additional reporting by Michael Shields in Vienna and Jonathan Gould in Frankfurt; Editing by Larry King)