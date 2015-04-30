VIENNA, April 30 Austrian Finance Minister Hans
Joerg Schelling said the cash-strapped province of Carinthia
will not go bust.
"No one wants Carinthia to go bust. It is the worst of all
solutions, and I rule out from my perspective that it comes to
an insolvency," he told Austrian broadcaster ORF on Thursday.
Carinthia, home province of lender Hypo Alpe Adria, has been
hit hard by the bank's failure.
It is pressing to regain access to borrowing through the
federal treasury to avoid running out of cash, and is trying to
get Vienna to share the load of more than 10 billion euros
(US$11.2 billion) in Hypo debt guarantees it granted.
Schelling has offered to help but only if Carinthia adopts
financial reforms.
Pressed on whether he could exclude the possibility 100
percent, he said: "For me, I rule this out 100 percent."
($1 = 0.8910 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields)