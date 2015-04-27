* Talks resume on getting Carinthia access to loans
* Province faces crushing burden from Hypo bank guarantees
* Central government takes hard line
By Michael Shields
VIENNA, April 27 A newspaper cartoon depicting
the cash-strapped province of Carinthia as "Greece without the
ocean" captures the public mood as Austria weighs what to do
with a region facing ruin over unaffordable bank debt
guarantees.
The southern province, once the heartland of support for
late right-wing leader Joerg Haider, says it will run out of
money in June unless the federal government throws it a
financial lifeline.
Powerful provincial governors have in the past bossed around
ministers in Vienna, but Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling
is demanding tough reforms in return for renewed access to
borrowing via the federal treasury.
That effectively gives euro zone member Austria its own
local version of the problems besetting Greece.
Talks on a loan deal between civil servants and provincial
officials resumed on Monday. A government source said Vienna was
ready in principle to help finance Carinthia as long as it
fulfils certain conditions.
Governor Peter Kaiser, the Social Democrat leader of
Carinthia's governing coalition, meanwhile made the case for aid
in an interview with ORF radio.
"All the provinces are financed via the Austrian federal
treasury. Carinthia has done this before and always repaid
everything on time," he said. "There is no reason in my view not
to grant Carinthia this financing."
HYPO HEADACHES
With its stunning landscape of mountains and lakes,
Carinthia is Austria's version of California. Nearly 560,000
people -- 6.5 percent of Austria's population -- live there.
But debt guarantees it granted lender Hypo Alpe Adria during
a decade of breakneck expansion that ended with Austria's
nationalising the bank in 2009 have left its finances in a mess.
At one stage, the guarantees were worth 10 times the state
budget of around 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion).
Carinthia still backs more than 10 billion euros of debt
held by "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution, which is
winding down the now-defunct Hypo.
The guarantees are in focus after Austria's FMA financial
watchdog took control of Heta in March and froze its debt
repayments until May 2016 while it works out a plan to share the
pain among creditors.
The extent of "haircuts" is still unclear but Kaiser has
acknowledged his state cannot shoulder the burden
alone.
Last month, ratings agency Moody's downgraded Carinthia to
one notch above junk grade, making it more difficult for the
province to borrow in the open markets.
Schelling has said any federal assistance would be limited,
however, and stressed that the federal government is not legally
obliged to support ailing provinces.
No Austrian province has ever gone bankrupt and there is no
legislation on how to handle such an event.
Some legal experts suggest Vienna could be forced to help
out, although the issue has not been addressed by courts, unlike
in Germany, where the federal government does back states.
The standoff comes amid a broader discussion of how to share
80 billion euros worth of tax revenue with state and local
governments. The central government collects practically all tax
revenue now, and also lets provinces piggy back on federal bond
tenders to borrow at low interest rates.
Negotiations start on Monday on how to split up the tax pie,
which has traditionally gone two-thirds to the federal
government and one-third to states and municipalities.
($1 = 0.9225 euros)
(Editing by Catherine Evans)