VIENNA May 19 The Austrian province of
Carinthia has agreed with the federal government terms of a loan
that the state needed to avoid running out of cash, it said on
Tuesday, confirming remarks from Finance Minister Hans Joerg
Schelling.
Governor Peter Kaiser and finance director Gaby Schaunig
said in a statement on the province's website that the accord
paved the way for a 343 million euro ($382 million) loan
arranged via the federal treasury. The provincial government and
assembly still needed to give formal approval.
"In long, difficult negotiations we have been able in the
end to reach a compromise that demands much from Carinthia but
gives Carinthia and its people breathing room," they said in the
joint statement.
($1 = 0.8986 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber)