(Adds background, share prices)
LONDON Jan 5 The cost of insuring
Austrian sovereign debt against default spiked to a six-week
high on Thursday while bank shares fell on fears that rising
risks from Hungary could hit the country's lenders.
Five-year credit default swaps were 23 basis points higher
on the day at 234 basis points by 1530 GMT, according to data
from Markit, meaning that it costs 234,000 euros to insure 10
million euros of Austrian debt against default over five years.
Its sovereign CDS price has risen more than 50 basis points
since the start of 2012.
Hungary pledged on Thursday to seek a quick deal with
international lenders to shore up financial markets which are
plunging in a deepening crisis due to the government's widely
criticised policy course.
Austrian banks have invested heavily in eastern Europe, and
are among the biggest lenders within Hungary, with around $41.6
billion of exposure at mid-2011, according to Bank for
International Settlements data.
"What's happening in Hungary is giving investors a lot of
fright and they will be making the connection between the
Hungarian banking system and the Austrian banking system," said
William Jackson, economist at Capital Economics in London.
Hungarian banks, for years reliant on credit lines from
their foreign parents and hit by government measures including
taxes and a foreign exchange mortgage repayment scheme, have
external debt liabilities estimated at $25 billion this year.
But Jackson added: "The scale of Austrian bank loans to
Hungary is not sufficient to cause actual problems in Austria
itself and a lot of it has already been priced in."
Nevertheless, the fears sharply pushed up debt insurance
costs for Austria's Erste Group Bank, whose five-year
CDS climbed 50 bps on the day to 390 bps, the highest since
end-November.
Erste shares ended 9 percent lower, while those of peer
Raiffeisen Bank International retreated 6.3 percent.
European banks have also been hit by investor concern over
lenders' need to recapitalise.
The risk premium investors demand to hold 10-year Austrian
bonds rather than safe-haven German Bunds widened to nearly 170
basis points.
The market moves come ahead of an auction of 1.32 billion
euros ($1.70 billion) of triple-A-rated Austrian government
bonds on Tuesday, Vienna's first debt sale this year. Bond sales
this week by top-rated euro zone peers France and Germany have
attracted solid but unspectacular demand.
Credit rating agency Moody's maintained Austria's Aaa debt
rating in December but the country is among 15 euro zone states
Standard & Poor's said last month it may downgrade in response
to the bloc's sovereign debt crisis.
($1 = 0.7747 euros)
(Reporting by Sujata Rao in London and Michael Shields in
Vienna; Editing by Catherine Evans)