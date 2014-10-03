VIENNA Oct 3 A Vienna court on Friday acquitted a former deputy governor of the Austrian central bank in a bribery case involving the Azeri and Syrian national banks but jailed seven of his co-defendants, APA news agency reported.

Wolfgang Duchatczek and eight co-defendants had been accused of forming a criminal organisation around the bank's banknote printing subsidiary, the OeBS, and of paying about 14 million euros ($17.51 million) in bribes to the Azeri and Syrian national banks between 2005 and 2011.

Among the seven people jailed was the former head of the OeBS, Michael Wolf, APA said. A ninth defendant was acquitted along with Duchatczek.

The court was not immediately available to clarify details of its ruling including the length of the jail sentences.

Three of the defendants including Wolf had pleaded guilty in the case and had been expected to face up to 10 years in prison.

Duchatczek, who was also supervisory board chief of the OeBS, had pleaded not guilty. He had resigned from the central bank after being charged and then suspended.

Duchatczek told a court in March he did not know the money-printing unit had paid bribes to win contracts in Azerbaijan and Syria.

The judge said Duchatczek had been acquitted because there were no documents, witness statements or other proof that directly incriminated the former central bank deputy governor, APA said.

The court verdict can be appealed in a higher court.