VIENNA Jan 7 Ewald Nowotny is likely to be
reappointed as head of the Austrian National Bank this week but
may not serve the entire six-year term, sources familiar with
the matter said on Monday.
Nowotny, who will be 69 years old in June, may instead hand
over to former European Central Bank Executive Board member
Gertrude Tumpel-Gugerell half way through the period, two
sources said.
"This is not something you can put in writing. And who knows
who will be in the government at that time. This is something
that can be done only informally as an agreed aim," one of the
sources said.
The head of the central bank gets a seat on the ECB's
policy-setting governing council. Nowotny has had the job since
September 2008.
The central bank's general council, or supervisory board,
was meeting on Monday to propose its candidates for new terms in
the top slots at the bank.
Nowotny and executive directors Andreas Ittner and Peter
Zoellner were set for new terms, but Vice Governor Wolfgang
Duchatczek would be replaced by Kurt Pribil, co-head of the
Financial Market Authority (FMA) watchdog, three sources said.
Pribil would not become vice governor when he joins the
bank's governing board, one source said.
The coalition government of centre-left Social Democrats and
the conservative People's Party still needs to approve the
nominations on Tuesday, but one source said: "It's obviously a
done deal."
The central bank declined to comment.
Nowotny and Tumpel-Gugerell are both aligned with the Social
Democrats, while Pribil is close to the conservatives.
The other co-head of the FMA, Helmut Ettl, was expected to
get another term this year while a still be to be named
"confidant" of conservative Finance Minister Maria Fekter would
succeed Pribil, one of the sources said.
The terms of Nowotny and the other directors expire at the
end of August 2013 but the government agreed to move forward the
appointment process to keep it from getting bogged down in
politics ahead of parliamentary elections due by autumn.
