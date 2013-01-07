* Nowotny may step down early and let Tumpel-Gugerell in -
sources
* FMA's Pribil set to join central bank board - sources
* Board member Zoellner to leave and join BIS - report
(Adds report on board member leaving for BIS)
VIENNA, Jan 7 Ewald Nowotny is poised to be
reappointed as head of the Austrian National Bank this week but
may not serve the entire six-year term, sources said on Monday.
Nowotny, who will be 69 years old in June, may instead hand
over to former European Central Bank Executive Board member
Gertrude Tumpel-Gugerell half way through the period, two
sources said.
"This is not something you can put in writing. And who knows
who will be in the government at that time. This is something
that can be done only informally as an agreed aim," one of the
sources said.
The head of the central bank gets a seat on the ECB's
policy-setting governing council. Nowotny has had the job since
September 2008.
The central bank's general council, or supervisory board,
met on Monday to propose its candidates for slots on the
governing board, which runs the central bank.
Nowotny and executive director Andreas Ittner were set for
new terms, but Vice Governor Wolfgang Duchatczek would be
replaced by Kurt Pribil, co-head of the Financial Market
Authority (FMA) watchdog, three sources said.
Pribil would not become vice governor when he joins the
governing board, one source said.
The newspaper Der Standard reported that in an unexpected
development, board member Peter Zoellner will leave the bank to
take a senior job at the Basel-based Bank for International
Settlements. The central bank's chief economist, Peter
Mooslechner, will replace Zoellner in a last-minute switch, it
said.
The central bank declined to comment.
The coalition government of centre-left Social Democrats and
the conservative People's Party still needs to approve the
nominations on Tuesday, but one source said: "It's obviously a
done deal."
Nowotny and Tumpel-Gugerell are both aligned with the Social
Democrats, while Pribil is close to the conservatives.
The other co-head of the FMA, Helmut Ettl, was expected to
get another term this year while a still be to be named
"confidant" of conservative Finance Minister Maria Fekter would
succeed Pribil, one of the sources said.
The terms of Nowotny and the other directors expire at the
end of August 2013 but the government agreed to move forward the
appointment process to keep it from getting bogged down in
politics ahead of parliamentary elections due by autumn.
