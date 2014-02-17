(Adds partial admission by defendant)
VIENNA Feb 17 The former deputy governor of
Austria's central bank and eight other people went on trial on
Monday charged with bribing officials in Azerbaijan and Syria to
win banknote contracts.
Wolfgang Duchatczek and his co-defendants are accused of
forming a criminal organisation around the bank's banknote
printing subsidiary, the OeBS, and paying about 14 million euros
($19 million) in bribes between 2005 and 2011.
Duchatczek, who was also supervisory board chief of the
OeBS, has pleaded not guilty. He was suspended as deputy central
bank governor and resigned in June after he was charged last
year.
Ex-OeNB head Michael Wolf and his co-defendants face up to
10 years in jail on charges including bribery, abetting breach
of trust, money laundering, and forming a criminal association.
Prosecutor Volkert Sackmann told a Vienna court the OeBS had
urgently needed new business to compensate for a loss-making
contract with Singapore, and so had turned its attention to
"exotic countries", the Austria Press Agency reported.
Wolf's lawyer Manfred Ainedter told the court everyone at
the central bank had known about the OeBS's problems. He said
Wolf did not invent the "system" and was not initially involved
but wanted to save jobs.
The other defendants are ex-OeBS managers and staff and two
lawyers. One defendant, a former marketing manager at the OeNB,
made a partial admission of guilt, while the others pleaded not
guilty.
The two lawyers helped set up a mailbox company in Panama to
launder the money and transfer the bribes to Azerbaijan and
Syria, prosecutor Sackmann said.
The trial is scheduled to resume on Wednesday and run until
Aug. 2.
($1 = 0.7307 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)