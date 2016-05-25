UPDATE 1-"Pls help me...": Frantic parents hunt for missing kids after UK concert blast
* "pls help me," message seeks blonde girl with flowers in hair
VIENNA May 25 Music by French composers such as Georges Bizet, Hector Berlioz and Maurice Ravel will be performed at Thursday's open-air concert in the landscaped gardens of Schoenbrunn Palace, where the Vienna Philharmonic orchestra puts on a show each year.
The Summer Night Concert at the UNESCO World Heritage site, the summer residence of Habsburg emperors, is free and can attract more than 100,000 people when the weather is good, organisers say.
(Reporting by Francois Murphy and Leonhard Foeger)
* "pls help me," message seeks blonde girl with flowers in hair
LOS ANGELES, May 22 Pop star Ariana Grande said on Monday she was "broken" five hours after a bombing killed 19 people and wounded dozens of others at her concert in Manchester, England.