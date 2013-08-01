VIENNA Aug 1 Austrian packaging group
Constantia Flexibles has hired banks for an initial public
offering that could take place this year, sources familiar with
the situation said on Thursday.
The company, majority owned by JP Morgan's One
Equity Partners, declined to comment on media reports that an
IPO could take place as early as October and value the company
at as much as 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion).
One Equity Partners, which owns 75 percent of Constantia
Flexibles, also declined to comment.
The banks are JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche
Bank, three sources said, following reports by the
Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg.
Three sources with knowledge of the situation said October
was probably too early for an IPO but said it could happen after
third-quarter results, or more likely next year.
Separately, two sources said the equity value of the company
was about 1.5 billion euros. One said 30 to 50 percent of the
company could be floated.
Constantia Flexibles makes packaging for the food and drugs
sectors among others, and says it is the number two in Europe
and number four in the world behind Australia's Amcor,
and U.S. groups Bemis and Sealed Air Corp.
The Vienna Stock Exchange has hosted just one market debut
since the financial crisis, the 411 million-euro IPO of metals
group AMAG in April 2011.