VIENNA, Sept 20 Austria's government has curbed
the remit of a parliamentary investigation into high-level
corruption and ensured Chancellor Werner Faymann is not called
to testify, rebuffing pressure by protesters and prompting an
opposition outcry.
The panel's work has enthralled Austrians for months and
fuelled perceptions that politics are rotten given the cosy
interplay of business and political power in the Alpine
republic, one of the most affluent states in the European Union.
Criminal inquiries continue into a slew of alleged graft cases.
With hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside parliament
to demand the panel's work go on, a deal to rescue the inquiry
came together late on Wednesday but limited its work to just
eight more hearings and left Faymann off the witness list.
Critics called it a sad day for Austrian democracy when
government parties - concerned the panel was making life
uncomfortable before elections next year - fettered an
investigation designed to shed light on shady dealings.
"Even if a panel with a deadline is better than no panel,
informed elucidation of corruption is no longer possible," the
centrist daily Der Standard commented on Thursday.
Officials from Faymann's Social Democrats and their
centre-right People's Party (OVP) coalition partners put the
best face on the compromise deal, noting the panel would have
come to an abrupt halt in the absence of an accord.
But Stefan Petzner of the opposition right-wing Alliance for
Austria's Future summed it up by telling Austrian television:
"In truth this was ice-cold blackmail by the governing parties."
Faymann and a top aide have been investigated over whether
they pressured the state railways and motorway agency to place
flattering ads with friendly newspapers during his tenure as
transport minister before he became chancellor in 2008.
Faymann has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and said he was
ready to appear before the panel if asked to testify, something
that the governing parties can prevent with their majority.
The investigative panel has grilled officials, lobbyists and
business executives about suspected dirty deals.
It has chased up payoffs and perks financed by Telekom
Austria, an ex-monopoly still partially state-owned;
looked into whether kickbacks flowed in the 2004 privatisation
of public housing; and examined the award of emergency service
radio network contracts, among other cases.
Its work helped prompt parliament to adopt a sweeping ethics
package in June that sheds more light on politicians' finances,
hoping to draw a line under the scandals.
The panel is now set to wrap up its work by Oct. 16. It
still intends to look into state advertising practices, Telekom
deals in eastern Europe, and whether wealthy foreigners were
able in effect to buy Austrian citizenship.