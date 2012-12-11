VIENNA Dec 11 He hosted lavish hunts at his
castles in Scotland and Austria, hobnobbed with the glamour set
and wed a government minister.
But the Austrian count who rose from obscurity to wealth
goes on trial in Vienna on Wednesday, charged with laundering
money from Britain's main weapons maker to influence arms deals
in central and eastern Europe.
It is another brush with fame for Alfons Eduard Alexander
Antonius Maria Andreas Hubertus Christoph Graf von
Mensdorff-Pouilly - his friends call him Ali - whose lobbying in
the shadowy world of the weapons trade has featured brushes with
the law as well.
His attorney, Harald Schuster, declined comment on the case.
But Mensdorff-Pouilly has denied wrongdoing in parliamentary
hearings.
Austrian prosecutors allege Mensdorff-Pouilly, 59, used 12.6
million euros ($16.3 million) in funds diverted from BAE Systems
to influence potential arms deals in emerging Europe.
He is also charged with perjury and faces five years in jail if
convicted.
The case is the latest in a series of corruption scandals
that have shaken Austria and fuelled perceptions of a cosy
interplay of business and political power in the Alpine
republic.
Suspicions about BAE contracts in central and eastern Europe
had landed the count in investigative custody in Britain for a
week in 2010 before he was freed on bail. He got 430,000 euros
in compensation for that after British prosecutors dropped
charges against BAE in 2010 in return for fines.
BAE Systems is not a defendant in the Austrian case.
"A full investigation of these matters was concluded in
February 2010. The Austrian authorities have not asked us to
participate with any enquiry nor notified us of its subject
matter," the company said.
Austria slid down to place 25 in Transparency International's
corruption index released last week from place 16 a year
earlier, as criminal inquiries continued into a slew of alleged
graft cases.
($1 = 0.7736 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Georgina Prodhan)