* Train driver killed, eight passengers hurt
* Human error suspected in crash of commuter trains
(Recasts with death of train driver)
VIENNA May 6 One man was killed and eight
others injured in a collision between two passenger trains near
the southeastern Austrian city of Graz on Wednesday morning, a
local police spokesman said.
One train driver died in the crash which, according to
initial investigations, could have been caused by a driver
missing a traffic signal, he added.
Local media showed policemen mounting the wreckage of the
two trains, which were badly damaged. Some of the eight
surviving victims sustained severe injuries, according to the
police.
