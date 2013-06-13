VIENNA, June 13 Vienna prosecutors said on Thursday they had charged nine people, including the deputy governor of the Austrian National Bank, in an investigation into suspected bribes paid by the central bank's banknote printing unit.

Wolfgang Duchatczek and the other suspects face charges of abetting breach of trust, bribery, money laundering and other crimes, prosecutors said in a statement.

The central bank had no comment on the move and said Duchatczek, who is chairman of the banknote printing unit, would not speak to the media. (Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)