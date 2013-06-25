Sterling lower as UK awaits EU response to Brexit trigger
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
VIENNA, June 25 Austrian National Bank Deputy Governor Wolfgang Duchatczek resigned on Tuesday to avoid escalating a dispute over his suspension amid a bribery scandal, his lawyer said.
The central bank suspended Duchatczek last week and was set to consider additional steps on Thursday. It is reviewing charges that he turned a blind eye to shady banknote printing contracts with Azerbaijan and Syria in deals that got him and eight others indicted.
Attorney Herwig Hauser said in a statement the resignation of Duchatczek, who has denied any wrongdoing, aimed to calm the situation and avoid damaging trust in the central bank.
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON, March 30 Saudi Aramco has formally appointed JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and HSBC as international financial advisers for its initial public offering, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr