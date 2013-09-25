VIENNA, Sept 25 Salzburg Festival veteran Markus
Hinterhaeuser is to be the new director of the annual classical
music showcase, replacing the controversial Alexander Pereria,
who is going to La Scala Milan.
Hinterhaeuser, a concert pianist and former interim director
of the festival, will take over from the 2017 summer season, the
festival organisers said in a statement on Wednesday. He had
been the frontrunner for the post among 15 candidates.
"It is a big and important job for me because I am very
attached to the festival and because much in my life has been
influenced by Salzburg and the festival," the 54-year-old
Hinterhaeuser said in the statement.
The annual summer festival in Mozart's birthplace became a
fixture of the international classical music scene under Herbert
von Karajan, who was its artistic director from 1956 until his
death in 1989.
Under Pereira's directorship, it was beset by squabbling
over the festival's 60 million-euro ($81 million) budget and
conditions for performers, who complained of being overworked.
Festival supervisory board member Andrea Ecker said
Hinterhaeuser had been chosen because of his strong connection
with Salzburg, which ensured a long-term perspective, as well as
his international reputation and ability to innovate.
Hinterhaeuser is known for his performances of piano music
by 20th century composers including John Cage, Schoenberg, Berg
and Webern.
He will continue running the Vienna Festival until 2016,
during which time the Salzburg Festival will be co-directed by
its head of theatre, Sven-Eric Bechtolf, and its president,
Helga Rabl-Stadler.
($1 = 0.7412 euros)
