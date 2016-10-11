(Adds financing agency's comments)
VIENNA Oct 11 Austria will borrow roughly 3
billion euros ($3.4 billion) more this year than originally
planned, to lend the province of Carinthia the money to buy
bonds of "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution, the
Federal Financing Agency said on Tuesday.
Carinthia said on Monday that almost all Heta's creditors,
which hold bonds with an original face value of 11 billion
euros, had accepted its buyback offer. Most of them will receive
three-quarters of that face value, which they can top up by
reinvesting that money in a bond guaranteed by Austria.
Heta creditors holding senior bonds, the bulk of the paper,
can sell their top-up bonds back to Carinthia within a 180-day
window starting on Dec. 1. The Federal Financing Agency based
its planning on the assumption they would all sell this year,
meaning it had to cover all 9.3 billion euros in potential costs
in its forecast.
The Federal Financing Agency increased the amount it expects
to borrow this year to 30 billion to 33 billion euros, though it
left the expected amount of government bonds unchanged.
"The 9.3 (billion) are included in the 30-33 (billion)," the
head of the agency, Markus Stix, said in a telephone interview.
In its funding outlook for 2016 published in December, the
Federal Financing Agency said Austria planned to borrow 27
billion to 30 billion euros this year, of which 20 billion to 22
billion would be government bonds. The agency also issues
treasury bills and medium-term notes and raises loans.
Had it not been for the Heta buyback deal, the agency would
have lowered its forecast for the year to 24 billion to 27
billion euros because of a large number of put options on
government bonds that were not exercised, Stix said.
The borrowing linked to Heta would include regular bond
auctions, treasury bills and the syndicated issue it has yet to
carry out this year, Stix said.
($1 = 0.8928 euros)
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and
Alison Williams)