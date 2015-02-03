VIENNA Feb 3 Deloitte's Austrian arm
has made a formal complaint about raids on its Vienna offices
last month by authorities in connection with the collapse of
construction company Alpine in 2013, one of its partners said.
Alpine, which was Austria's second-biggest construction firm
at that time, filed for insolvency with liabilities of up to 2.6
billion euros ($3 billion).
The raids were linked to Austrian prosecutors' investigation
of suspected falsification of Alpine's balance sheets and fraud,
Harald Breit, a partner at Deloitte in Vienna, said.
Breit called the allegations absurd and said that Deloitte
had always worked according to the rule book. Deloitte would use
all available legal tools to defend itself, Breit said.
The raids targeted Deloitte's documentation of Alpine's
balance sheets between 2009 and 2011, the APA news agency
reported, citing Austrian police documents.
Austrian white-collar crime prosecutors are investigating 25
people and four organisations on suspicion of falsification of
balance sheets, embezzlement and fraud hurting creditors in
Alpine's case, a spokesman for the prosecutors said, declining
to name the people or the organisations.
