ALPBACH, Austria, Aug 31
the party in central and eastern Europe (CEE) is over - or at
least postponed for years - after decades of investing and
raking in huge profits in a region now spawning write-offs and
witnessing rising political turmoil.
Bankers and business leaders are questioning Austria's
traditional strategy: aggressive expansion in what many see as
their back yard, the countries once part of the Austro-Hungarian
empire which collapsed nearly a century ago.
Ukraine's political crisis and a Russian economic downturn
pose major risks for Austrian companies with big exposure there.
Goods and services worth 3.5 billion euros ($4.60 billion) went
to Russia in 2013, but exports fell 11 percent in the first
third of this year, Austria's business lobby WKO has said.
"The rapid growth we might have seen in the past is over,"
Telekom Austria Chief Executive Hannes Ametsreiter said on
the sidelines of the European Forum Alpbach in Austria, adding
that the culture and history of Austria meant it was
well-adapted to expand into the region.
Telekom Austria wrote down its Bulgarian unit by
400 million euros in June, setting it on course for a 2014 loss.
Austrian banks, such as Raiffeisen and UniCredit
Bank Austria, are the biggest EU lenders in CEE and
the former Soviet republics, with loans worth around 202 billion
euros in 2013, Austria's central bank says. Its financial sector
established itself in the region even before the Berlin Wall
came down, but it faces a rethink as some investments go bad.
Erste Group, emerging Europe's third-biggest
lender, is on course for a record loss this year after writing
down businesses in Romania and Croatia and setting aside 130
million euros for a Hungarian law forcing banks to compensate
customers for mispriced loans.
Volksbanken AG has written off its Romanian
business entirely, while Hypo Alpe Adria, which was
nationalised in 2009 after a decade of breakneck expansion in
the Balkans, has taken 5.5 billion euros in state aid since
2008.
Austria's central bank Governor Ewald Nowotny said that even
though companies' day-to-day business was holding up in Russia,
there was little reason to expect expansion in the long run.
"The really big point is that investment projects are
stopped," he told reporters in Alpbach.
Fears of a spiralling conflict on the Russia-Ukraine border
have curbed trade, rocked currencies and damaged consumer
confidence in the region.
Poland has already seen exports to Ukraine and Russia fall
considerably, said central bank Governor Marek Belka at Alpbach.
"(Investors) are asking us simple and rather bland questions
... will there be war? If the question is asked there is always
a doubt whether an ambitious and more risky investment project
will be launched. We already see private consumption slowing
down."
"TOO OPTIMISTIC"
In the energy sector, Austria has benefited from its links
to Russia's Gazprom, which pumps large parts of its
gas for the European market through the country.
South Stream, a $40-billion pipeline project, would bring
enough gas to meet almost 15 percent of European demand and
increase Austria's standing as a gas centre. But it has raised
eyebrows in Brussels, which might withhold its green light for
the project, at a time when the European Union is trying to
reduce its dependence on Russian gas and has imposed sanctions.
Parts of South Stream are being built with Austrian
products. Voestalpine, which is delivering steel
plates for the pipeline, sees its presence in the region as
limited, but has to stay alert.
"The more important side actually is Ukraine, where we get
about 30 percent of our ore," Voestalpine Chief Executive
Wolfgang Eder said. "Eastern Europe is difficult for us at the
moment because we simply don't yet have the big draw of our
clients in that direction."
The lack of a firm legal framework in some eastern European
countries poses a considerable risk.
"The framework gets changed all the time," said Wolfgang
Anzengruber, CEO of utility Verbund. "In this
environment now you cannot go into these countries with a clear
conscience."
With European investors growing more hesitant about CEE,
the region is under pressure not only from the Russian-Ukraine
conflict, but also from problems in western Europe.
"We don't have a booming economy in the euro area ... that's
why the disappointment in Ukraine and Russia weighs double on
expectations (in CEE)," said Stefan Bruckbauer, chief economist
at Bank Austria.
There is still growth potential, he said. Telekom Austria
sees pay TV and cloud computing as growth markets in Eastern
Europe. But the region will not replicate its growth from 10
years ago. "This is a realisation that one was a bit too
optimistic," Bruckbauer said.
