VIENNA Dec 5 Austria's central bank slashed its 2015 and 2016 growth forecasts for the domestic economy, citing on Friday weak export markets, sluggish investment and tepid consumer demand.

Its downbeat forecasts come a day after the European Central Bank chopped its outlook for growth and inflation in the euro zone.

Austrian gross domestic product (GDP) is now set to expand just 0.7 percent next year - down from the 1.9 percent the Austrian National Bank expected in June - and 1.6 percent in 2016 versus the 2.1 percent June forecast.

It cut its 2014 GDP growth forecast to 0.4 percent from the 0.9 percent it had expected as recently as August. GDP grew 0.3 percent in 2013. The central bank had flagged last week a downward revision for its 2015 growth outlook.

The Austrian central bank forecast that weak economic growth, low commodity prices and moderate wage growth would keep harmonised consumer price inflation lower than it had predicted in June. It now saw consumer prices rising 1.5 percent this year, 1.4 percent in 2015 and 1.5 percent in 2016.

It expected Austrian unemployment under the Eurostat definition would range from 5.1-5.3 percent over the period.

The state budget deficit under the EU's Maastricht criteria would fall to 1.4 percent of GDP in 2016 after spiking to 2.4 percent this year as a result of winding down nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria.

It saw the debt ratio slipping to 82.9 percent by 2016 from a peak of 85.4 percent this year.