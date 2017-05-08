VIENNA May 8 Austria's central bank on Monday raised its forecast for national gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 0.6 percent in the second quarter compared with the previous three months, citing an improved outlook for exports.

The Austrian National Bank (ONB) had previously forecast GDP growth of 0.5 percent in the second quarter.

In a quarterly economic outlook published on Monday, it said it expected GDP to rise 0.5 percent in the third quarter.

On a year-on-year basis, the ONB said it expected GDP to grow 2.2 percent in the second quarter and 2.3 percent in the third. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)