VIENNA Aug 24 Austria has had its best early
summer tourism season since 1995 and bank lending to companies
continued to grow in the second quarter, data showed on Friday,
lending a few bright spots to an otherwise gloomy euro zone
economic landscape.
Overnight stays in the May-July quarter, the first half of
the summer season, rose 2.5 percent from a year earlier to 31.2
million as a rise in foreign tourism that makes up two-thirds of
the sector offset a dip in domestic demand, the Statistics
Office said.
Overnight stays in the first seven months of 2012 rose to a
record 82.2 million.
Tourism directly accounts for more than 5 percent of
Austrian economic output and 7 percent of jobs.
A separate report from the central bank showed lending to
business customers rose 2.8 percent in the second quarter from a
year earlier, in contrast to a 0.6 percent fall in the wider
euro zone given the sovereign debt crisis in some member
countries.
Bank lending to companies in Austria has been recovering
steadily since hitting a nadir of -1.5 percent in December 2009.
Lending to households rose 0.4 percent in the second
quarter.
Growth in Austria's export-dependent economy slowed to 0.2
percent in the second quarter on both an annual and a quarterly
basis, according to the WIFO research institute's flash
estimate.
Economists forecast the Austrian economy will expand by
around 0.8 percent this year.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Susan Fenton)