VIENNA May 24 Austria's centrist government,
shaken by a far-right near-victory in an election for president,
pledged on Tuesday to take measures on asylum for migrants and
to boost security in an effort to win back voters.
Europe's political establishment, challenged in many
countries by resurgent populist and anti-immigration parties,
breathed a sigh of relief on Monday when postal ballots swung
the election in favour of an environmentalist in a dramatic
photo-finish.
The far-right Freedom Party candidate, Norbert Hofer, lost
to Alexander Van der Bellen by less than one percentage point -
a record performance for the party and a watershed for its
allies across Europe. A win would have made him the first
far-right head of state in the European Union.
Looking at lessons to be learned, Austrian Chancellor
Christian Kern said on Tuesday: "One thing is absolutely clear -
the protest that was expressed here is to be taken seriously."
Though he said isolationism and euroscepticism were not
options for export-dependent Austria, Kern, who was thrust into
the top job after a party rebellion forced Werner Faymann to
resign as head of the government, pledged action on five points,
including asylum and security.
"Isolationism and the belief that one can magically make the
asylum issue disappear ... is an illusion," Kern said.
The economy, jobs and cutting through state red tape would
be other priorities, though he said it was too soon to give
details.
"You will hear from us in the coming weeks," he said, adding
that another aim was to hold a closed-door meeting with
opposition parties on possible cooperation.
Frustration with traditional parties of government has
fuelled Europe's rising tide of populism, not least in Austria,
where the Social Democrats and their coalition partner, the
conservative People's Party, have dominated for decades.
Kern, previously head of the national rail company that
handled the mass transit of hundreds of thousands of migrants to
Germany during a wave of arrivals last autumn, has wider public
support than Faymann but remains relatively unknown.
The coalition government must work together until the next
parliamentary election in 2018 or face the prospect of a snap
vote that polls suggest the Freedom Party would win if it were
held now.
Van der Bellen, who beat Hofer by a whisker for the largely
ceremonial post of president, said to reporters: "I ask all
media representatives not to overly dramatise the story of
polarisation within Austria... All of us together make up this
beautiful Austria."
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Francois Murphy; Editing by
Richard Balmforth)